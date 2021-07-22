Potrero Capital Research LLC Makes New Investment in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 365,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSIBU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSIBU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 60,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,681. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.