Potrero Capital Research LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 221,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000.

OTCMKTS:SCLEU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,338. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

