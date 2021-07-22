Potrero Capital Research LLC Has $15.97 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 281.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 3.8% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $348.22. 189,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,889,378. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.86. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.79. The firm has a market cap of $987.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.58.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $20,402,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,460,920 shares of company stock valued at $814,534,268. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

