Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.81, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Pool updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.460-$13.960 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $13.46-13.96 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $8.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $449.19. 18,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,576. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $447.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool has a one year low of $285.92 and a one year high of $478.67.

Get Pool alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.43.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.