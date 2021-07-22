POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. develops, manufactures and sells cosmetics and related products primarily in Japan and internationally. It offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods and fashion items. The company’s brand portfolio includes Jurlique, H2O, POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, THREE and Decencia. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get POLA Orbis alerts:

PORBF stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.28. POLA Orbis has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POLA Orbis (PORBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for POLA Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLA Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.