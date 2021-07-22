Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 593 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 64.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 265,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 248,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 158,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 563,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Truist upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.02.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

