Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 3,853 Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLNC opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.