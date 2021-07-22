Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 1,058 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 69.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Itron were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Itron by 64.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,316 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Itron during the first quarter valued at $40,760,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $39,013,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Itron by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,615,000 after purchasing an additional 351,091 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRI opened at $94.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.50.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITRI. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

