Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $43,000 in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth $97,627,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 381,426 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 66.5% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 43,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 15.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 825,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after buying an additional 109,149 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WOW opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.33. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $22.57.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

