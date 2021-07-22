Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $39,000 in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,202,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

Shares of TRUP opened at $116.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -271.44 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.51. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $318,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,659 shares of company stock worth $2,222,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

