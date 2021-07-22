Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $30,000 Stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 47.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 147.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. 34.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $369,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,334.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,250. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NNI opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a current ratio of 92.07. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $79.21.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

