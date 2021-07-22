Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 383 Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Copa by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Copa by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HSBC cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

NYSE:CPA opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.