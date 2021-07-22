Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $48.44 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 579,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,439,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,907 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,214.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,947,184. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $106.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 78.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

