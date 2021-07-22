Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 32.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 495,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,343 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $55,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,236,000 after buying an additional 173,595 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,974,000 after purchasing an additional 119,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 16.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,333,000 after purchasing an additional 326,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 14.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,283,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,974,000 after purchasing an additional 290,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.52.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $144.25 on Thursday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.89.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,675. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

