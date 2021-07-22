Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 207.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,782 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $34,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 price objective on AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.89.

NYSE AON opened at $230.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $260.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.31.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

