Plian (PI) Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Plian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Plian has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Plian has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and $59,756.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00047953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.03 or 0.00831339 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 830,675,662 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

