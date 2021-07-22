Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.24 million.Plexus also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.13-1.29 EPS.

PLXS stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.62. 515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.79. Plexus has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLXS. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.25.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

