Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.
PLXS traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.04. 572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.79. Plexus has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.20.
PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.
About Plexus
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
