Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

PLXS traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.04. 572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.79. Plexus has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.20.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,504.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

