Piper Sandler Weighs in on Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $5.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

CFG stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

