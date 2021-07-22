Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cambridge Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.04. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.36%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

