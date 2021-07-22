Piper Sandler Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $37.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.47% from the company’s previous close.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

DVN stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 72.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 125.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 93,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 121,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

