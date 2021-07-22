Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCB Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $14.19 on Thursday. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $242.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 58,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 21.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 374,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 65,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

