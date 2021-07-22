Piper Sandler Boosts Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target to $127.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

OAS opened at $92.60 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.73.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

