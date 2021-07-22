Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

NCBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

NCBS opened at $70.83 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $53.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $696.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 23,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 33.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

