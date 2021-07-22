Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Holdings Decreased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 13,870 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHT. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 294,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSE PHT opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $10.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

