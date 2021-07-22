Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Michael Weintraub Sells 20,000 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $1,275,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:PHR opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.32.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
