Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Michael Weintraub Sells 20,000 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $1,275,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PHR opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 35,251 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 323.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Phreesia by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,003,000 after purchasing an additional 119,345 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Phreesia by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.32.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

