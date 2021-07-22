PhoenixDAO Achieves Market Cap of $2.80 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $92,890.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00049439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.70 or 0.00849195 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,929,104 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

