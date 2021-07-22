Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,558,000 after buying an additional 116,828 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.00. 75,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

