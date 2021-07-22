Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,801,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251,061 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $248,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $3,139,017 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.99. 81,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $100.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.