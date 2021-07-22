PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,352,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,880 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of PGT Innovations worth $84,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1,954.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 675,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 642,886 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,596,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,467,000 after buying an additional 416,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,176,000 after buying an additional 398,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after buying an additional 90,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $1,224,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE PGTI opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.11. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

