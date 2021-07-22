Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.52. Pgs Asa shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 21,884 shares changing hands.

PGSVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Pgs Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $234.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.04%.

About Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY)

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It also operates in Angola, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Egypt, other African countries, the United Kingdom, Guyana, Canada, the Middle East, the Americas, and internationally.

