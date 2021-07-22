PFM Health Sciences LP Has $13.28 Million Stock Holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

PFM Health Sciences LP decreased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,501,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 193,466 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP owned approximately 1.61% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $13,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

ADAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

NASDAQ ADAP traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,470. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. Analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

