PFM Health Sciences LP Acquires 597,216 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597,216 shares during the period. Myovant Sciences comprises 1.3% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 2.25% of Myovant Sciences worth $42,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MYOV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,160. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $73,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MYOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

