Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €143.50 by Warburg Research

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) received a €143.50 ($168.82) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PFV. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €142.63 ($167.79).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

PFV stock traded up €7.00 ($8.24) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €172.20 ($202.59). 9,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 44.04. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52 week low of €149.60 ($176.00) and a 52 week high of €192.80 ($226.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €160.69.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.