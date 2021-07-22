Permian Investment Partners LP Acquires New Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 439,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,000. Nielsen accounts for 1.4% of Permian Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nielsen by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NLSN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.02. 21,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,077. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.45. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.69.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.