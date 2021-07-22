Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 128 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,063,000 after buying an additional 1,164,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,040,000 after buying an additional 147,140 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,072,000 after purchasing an additional 280,115 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,334,000 after purchasing an additional 155,248 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $90.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

