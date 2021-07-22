Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 344,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,865,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AON by 7,161,633.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after purchasing an additional 214,849 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AON by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James set a $235.04 price objective on AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $230.06 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $260.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

