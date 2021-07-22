Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $501,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $142.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.30.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.