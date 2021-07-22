Perficient (PRFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Perficient to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. On average, analysts expect Perficient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Perficient stock opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Perficient has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $85.35. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

