Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $158.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 88.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

