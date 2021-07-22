Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $158.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.
