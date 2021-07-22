Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.43

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Peony has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and $12,706.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00051237 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000697 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 82.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 12,741,836 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

