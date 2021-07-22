PDT Partners LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 519,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 92,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 22.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Nkarta by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 311,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 148,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nkarta by 3,218.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 234,864 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nkarta by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $79.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $206,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,140 shares of company stock valued at $615,210 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

