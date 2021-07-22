PDT Partners LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 41,978.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,007,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 107.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,170,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,142,000 after buying an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth approximately $8,723,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ATKR opened at $71.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.53. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The company had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

