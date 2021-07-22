PDT Partners LLC Takes $143,000 Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,713 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $3,519,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 50,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

SCWX stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 1.13. SecureWorks Corp. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $23.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.