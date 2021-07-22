PDT Partners LLC Sells 3,643 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Farmer Bros. worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 55,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 159,824 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FARM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.37 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

