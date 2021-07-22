PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Water by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 46.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.95 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $27,834.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

