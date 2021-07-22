PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,920,000 after buying an additional 935,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $36,065,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,938,000 after buying an additional 139,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 529.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 119,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after buying an additional 100,294 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HII opened at $204.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.26.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113 over the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

