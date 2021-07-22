PDT Partners LLC Has $202,000 Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 31.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GIII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

GIII stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

