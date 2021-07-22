PDT Partners LLC Buys 7,711 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after purchasing an additional 651,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,293,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 846,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 101,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARLO. Raymond James increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

ARLO stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

