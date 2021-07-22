PDT Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $50,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,402.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $541,764.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,869.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,368 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $282.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 8.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.87. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.39 and a 1 year high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.